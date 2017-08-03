Murdered and dumped in a Florida swamp: Andrea White case features on Bad Blood

The murder of mom-of-four Andrea White, smothered then dumped in a Florida swamp by her husband David, features tonight on an episode of Investigation Discovery’s series Bad Blood.

The 33-year-old’s body was found barefoot and dressed for bed five miles from the couple’s home in the heat of summer in July 2005 — without the insulin shots that she required for her diabetes.

White, who bizarrely took his two daughters to upstate New York to start a new life on the day their mother’s body was discovered, claimed Andrea had gone out into the night in her nightclothes following a big argument.

He also said she had tried to shoot him with a pistol.

Andrea’s body was too decomposed for pathologists to determine exactly what killed her, and her husband’s defence team said she could have died from an insulin overdose.

However, the state alleged he killed Andrea, of New Port Richey, FL, because she was about to leave him and take custody of the two daughters they had together. Her two other children also lived with them.

A jury took just two hours to find him guilty of second-degree murder in April 2008, despite there being just circumstantial evidence against him.

He was later sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Bad Blood airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.