Ms Juicy’s mom stunned by sex talk show chat on Little Women: Atlanta

Ms. Juicy gets landed in it by Amanda Salinas on Little Women: Atlanta this week, when she brings up Ms. Juicy’s Sex-Centric Talk Show in front of her MOM.

Ms. Juicy is pretty confident things will go well when she invites all the ladies to dinner to meet her mom and sister.

But Amanda quickly puts her foot in it when she says: “Do they know about he sex talk show?”

Ms. Juicy’s mom and sister visibly squirm in their chairs as what Amanda just said sinks in.

And her poor mom feels so uncomfortable at the conversation that she feels she has to stand up and leave the table, saying: “I’m just going to excuse myself a little bit.”

Cue the understatement of the year from Sam as she says: “Wow, this dinner just got really awkward!”

Also on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta, Andrea decides to get professional help after an almighty argument with her mom and sister.

Meanwhile, when Monie tells Morlin about losing her engagement ring he does something which could alter their paths forever…

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.