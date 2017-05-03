Ms. Juicy and Minnie clash in Miami on Little Women: Atlanta

The feud between Ms. Juicy and Minnie hits all-new heights on tonight’s Little Women: Atlanta — when the pair clash during a trip to Miami.

All the ladies head to the city to keep the Tiny Twins — Andrea and Amanda Salinas — company as they work at a gig in South Beach. But the whole thing goes from relaxing to anything but when Minnie accuses Ms. Juicy of throwing shade behind her back.

She asks her: “What the f*** is the problem?!”

Meanwhile, the Tiny Twins are supposed to be working on their brand and explore a new perfume line, but the professional they go to for advice struggles to be inspired when they refuse to take it seriously.

Perfume Tease.mp4 Are the twins taking their business ventures seriously or do they need to wake up and smell the roses? 🌹 Posted by Little Women on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

And Andrea finds it hard being away from her children, making her question whether she really wants to be part of the Tiny Twins brand at all…

LWAT 318 30 WED_WIREDRIVE_1920x1080.mp4 Miami looks sunny on the outside, shady on the inside. Posted by Little Women on Monday, May 1, 2017

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.