Mountain Monsters recap: The Black Wolf and Jeff’s voodoo seance

On this week’s episode the AIMS team started by trying to take stock of their situation after a long night.

Last week AIMS Jeff ended up bloody and began behaving ever-stranger, even as the AIMS boys unlocked more of the mysterious Dark Forest.

Mysterious Stranger

Before they could even settle down for a beer their camp fire was visited by a mysterious stranger, who they managed not to shoot. He told them the noises they heard was indeed the Black Wolf and that for two hundred years the wolf has roamed the forest and that their camp is right on top of its territory.

Upon finding out that the legend is that the wolf collects Shawnee souls to take them to the afterlife, Buck worked out that it could be there for Jeff.

Trapper turned up to see how the rest of the AIMS team are doing, he’s been resting after his ordeal from the previous episode. As he approached the camp he got a really bad feeling, the forest was quiet, too quiet!

The rest of the team filled Trapper in regards Jeff, who still looked pretty shook up.

Things got little awkward when Buck asked Jeff to leave the discussion and Wild Bill kept an eye on him. Trapper promised he’ll fill him in but Jeff already felt his dignity had being taken away, along with his knife and gun!

Night of the Wolf

Trapper decided Jeff should sit tight whilst the rest of them get to the bottom of the Black Wolf legend. They waited until nightfall then explore the area around the camp, soon coming across a scent post that was still wet and with some very large claw marks scratched into it.

Willy figured if it was a wolf then it must a be a big one, maybe 250lbs.

A sudden noise made them all alert, guns ready and soon they realised they are being followed. Sure enough they came across another weird symbol made of branches with a dead rabbit stretched across it. They were not sure who made it but they saw it as a warning.

They decided to try and trap the wolf with Wild Bill and Willy in charge of capturing the Black Wolf

Trap Time

Willy’s plan involved to making a trap consisting of decreasing circles each with a bated snare in the doorway. The idea being it would give them three chances of catching the wolf.

Wild Bill found a good spot and in-between eating jerky they cleared and some space and got the trap built.

Jeff has Attitude

They wanted to show Jeff what they found in the forest and they found him on his own a bit further into the woods than they’d have liked.

He was still unhappy about being left behind and seemed more out of sorts than usual. When they went back to the symbol within the circle they find the dead rabbit moved and Jeff was surprised how big the circle is.

He asked if anyone stood inside and when Buck let on he had done so, Jeff scolded him on his ignorance. This is when it looked like it might all kick off with Jeff saying he’d had enough too. Next thing Jeff’s phone, which he’d said he did not have, rang and when Buck tried to grab it they got into a scuffle.

He told Huck and Buck to go “kiss each other’s asses.’

Whatever was eating Jeff, he just wanted to be taken home to the farmhouse.

Hillbilly Recon

The rest of the team decided they’d have to do a bit of recon and as night falls they head to the farmhouse.

Willy and Wild Bill get dropped off to get close whilst Buck and Huck hang back, though we have to say Wild Bill must be worst person you could take on a recon mission as he’s like a foghorn.

They spotted Jeff looking out the window, before the lights went dead and just as they got close to the door he emerged with two other dudes!

The guys went into a bit of shock over what was going on with Jeff but quickly decided to follow him and his new friends.

They all jumped into the truck, with Wild Bill having some trouble getting in the back…maybe too much jerky!

Soon they are headed into the Dark Forest where Jeff and his friends got out of the truck and headed to the spot where they’d all seen the symbol and rabbit the day before.

The guys also watched Jeff and the two other guys laying down trip wires!

Voodoo Seance

Jeff and his friends went straight for the symbol and the AIMS boys see them doing something to the rabbit. Some sort of “voodoo seance” reckons Wild Bill. two guys to symbol and see him with the rabbit. Next thing they set the whole lot on fire and then they left. As the team ran to the spot they find the bunny on fire and Wild Bill wonders if it could be saved…

Sick of chasing Jeff about they decided to trigger one of the trip lines and then follow whoever comes to investigate.

End Game

Headlights soon appeared and a single guy got out of the truck to check out the wire. Buck boldly headed straight for the truck, but found it empty. Next thing the man from the truck headed back and Buck decided to jump in the back and cover himself with a tarp.

As the rest of the team scrambled to follow him he took a peek at the driver and found out it was Jeff!

Jeff was chatting to someone on the phone and was clearly arranging a meeting at a nearby barn. The team followed and surrounded the barn before pushing the doors open…

Who’s inside but Trapper and Jeff! WTF is going on?

Let us know what you think in the comments.