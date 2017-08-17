Mountain Men’s Eustace Conway pens emotional tribute to Preston Roberts

Mountain Men star Eustace Conway has penned an emotional message paying tribute to his co-star and best friend Preston Roberts — and thanking friends and fans for helping raise a huge sum to support his family.

Eustace and Preston had known each other for 35 years before the renowned outdoorsman and teacher passed away on July 24 not long after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

Eustace said in his post on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone expressing support as I try to survive losing my best friend of 35 years.

“Preston’s constant loyal support and inspiration was the best thing I ever had in my life. His kindness and humble talent were unsurpassed.”

Eustace told how Preston had himself recently nursed his wife Kathleen back to good health from stage 4 cancer.

And he revealed work successfully took place last weekend to help repair a leaking roof on the family home using money raised by friends and family through a gofundme page set up by Eustace.

We told earlier today how the amount raised recently topped $100,000 — more than quadrupling its goal.

Eustace told how Preston had been financially challenged before he passed away after devoting his life to helping others and the community.

He said the huge sum raised was a “wonderful honoring” and showed how much love people had for Preston.

Eustace ended his message with a poignant story about how Preston had cared for Kathleen as she battled cancer.

He said: “Preston was one of the most manly men I ever met. I would want him at my back in the most fierce fight, yet I want to leave you with a rare and intimate photograph of Preston half-naked in winter, wearing a pink tutu trying to bring a smile to the face of his beloved wife Kathleen as she was battling her own cancer.

“His plan worked! She smiled, and made it.”

He added: “Preston’s love for Kathleen and good work knew no boundaries.

“If we could encourage and instill in our youth of today to be even a little bit more like Preston, our world would be a much better place.

“I’m reminded of the quote: ‘When you were born, you cried and the people rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die… You rejoice and the people cry.’

“I am crying, Preston. Much love – Eustace.”

You can donate to help Preston’s family by visiting the fundraising page here.

Mountain Men returns next Thursday, August 24, at 9/8c on Discovery.