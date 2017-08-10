Mountain Men star Preston Roberts’ family get new roof after fundraising page soars past $90k

Mountain Men star Preston Roberts’ family home will get a new roof this weekend — after a fundraising page set up to help pay for it soared past $90,000 as fans rallied to help.

Co-star and long-time friend Eustace Conway, who set up the gofundme page to help Preston’s wife Kathleen after his death, announced the news about the new roof in a post on Facebook.

Preston had been working on the structure before he passed away following a battle with cancer last month.

Eustace said: “Great news friends! We are going to be putting a new roof on Preston Roberts’ house this weekend!”

All the money from the fundraising page is going to Preston’s family including to help pay for the roof along with medical expenses and the emotional memorial service which took place in his honor.

We told last week how the page had already surpassed its $25,000 target. Now it’s hoped the figure raised will soon pass $100,000 as fans continue to give generously. You can make a donation and send a message to the family by visiting this link.

History this week paid tribute to Preston with a short video on the show’s official Facebook page.

It shows Preston, an expert outdoorsman who loved to share his skills with others through teaching, working with Eustace and explaining how much living a lifestyle in touch with nature means so much to the both of them.

He says: “This lifestyle is really important to me and it’s really important to Eustace. We really like, you know, just with the sweat of our brow, provide our families with food.

“To be that close to the natural world all the time is a pretty satisfying lifestyle.”

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9/8c on History.