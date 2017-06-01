Mountain Men: Sneak peek of new season with one week to go

There’s only one week to go until the new season of Mountain Men hits History — and here’s a sneak peek.

The new season sees the reality show’s cast facing tougher battles than ever before as they try to carve out their existence in some of the country’s most inhospitable mountain areas.

With the modern world moving further and further away from our primitive roots, trying to live the disconnected back-to-basics lifestyle is becoming more and more difficult.

With another winter bearing down on the cast, they face an uphill battle. But as Mountain Men stalwart Tom Oar says: “When you’re out there in the bush, you’ve got to adapt.”

The show follows the lives Oar, Marty Meierotto, Eustace Conway, Rich Lewis, Morgan Beasley, and Jason Hawk as they live the mountain life in Alaska, North Carolina, Montana and Arkansas.

Some are old hands while others are newer to the game, but they all have one thing in common — a willingness to preserve the Mountain Men lifestyle and the freedom it brings.

The new season of Mountain Men premieres next Thursday, June 8, at 9/8c on History.