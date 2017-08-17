Mountain Men is not on this week: When does show return?

There will be no new episode of Mountain Men this week due to History airing the finale of its survival series Alone.

Mountain Men usually airs at 9/8c every Thursday, but Alone will now air in its place followed by a ‘Tales From the Island’ special where the top three teams recall their time on the show.

Mountain Men will return next week on Thursday, August 24, in its usual time-slot with an episode titled Waste Not, Want Not.

The episode will feature Eustace Conway and Preston Roberts, who passed away from cancer last month, experimenting in barnyard engineering.

We will also see Marty’s season collapse as he fights for every last dollar, while Jason gets locked out of a new home.

We told earlier today how a fundraising page set up to raise money for Preston’s family recently topped $100,000 — more than four times its target.

Eustace yesterday penned an emotional tribute to his co-star and long-time friend in which he also thanked fans and friends for their support.

Gear up and get ready for an all new Mountain Men! Posted by Mountain Men on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Mountain Men returns next Thursday, August 24, at 9/8c on History.