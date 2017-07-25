Moniece Slaughter and girlfriend AD Diggs talk sex toys in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood clip

Moniece Slaughter and her new girlfriend AD Diggs have opened up about their sex life in this Love & Hip Hop Hollywood bonus clip — hinting at what sex toys they use in the bedroom.

They are both pretty open and say they love using sex toys and not to knock it until you try it.

AD says she is the dominant person in the bedroom — referring to herself as the “top” — and says: “I’m strapping it up.”

They then get into an extended food sex metaphor where they debate the merits of munching a taco, having a sausage or even trying both!

Moniece is also asked how her baby daddy reacted to her having a new “licky licky.” She says that Fizz doesn’t seem to mind because AD is a woman and that her and son Kamron get on like two peas in a pod.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.