Monie Cashette in tears as wedding hits problems on Little Women: Atlanta special

Tiffany “Monie” Cashette ends up in tears on the premiere of her Monie Gets Married! Little Women: Atlanta special tonight — when a hitch threatens to derail her wedding plans.

The first episode of the spin-off series comes after her and Morlin pair finally got back on track at the end of last season of Little Women: ATL.

The pair have arranged a date for their big day, which they plan to have on a beach in Jamaica.

But when she calls her stepfather Donald on tonight’s episode, who she desperately wants to walk her down the aisle, she is left distraught when she finds out he might not be able to.

It turns out that her cousin is planning to get married on the 22nd of the month, while her and Morlin have already organized everything for the 23rd.

And she breaks down while on the phone to her stepfather when he tells her that he might struggle to make it.

She also sheds tears again when she sits down to talk it over with Morlin, telling him: “I don’t want people in my family to be in a position where they have to choose.”

Morlin says: If that happens, how would you feel about us going forward without them?” Monie immediately says: “No!”

She says in an interview with producers: “This is a trainwreck. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

But it’s not the only drama Monie will face on the path to her big day.

Will Monie and Morlin let wedding stress get in the way of 'happily ever after?'Monie Gets Married starts this Wednesday at 10/9c! Posted by Little Women on Monday, June 5, 2017

Little Women: LA: Monie Gets Married starts tonight at 10/9c on Lifetime.