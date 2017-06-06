Moment Zach and Tori Roloff find out baby has dwarfism features on Little People, Big World

The moment Zach and Tori Roloff find out their baby son Jackson has dwarfism is shown tonight on TLC’s Little People, Big World.

The family revealed last week that newborn Jackson is a little person.

Jackson, who was born on May 12, has achondroplasia just like his dad Zach.

Tonight Little People, Big World sees the pair find out whether Jackson is a little person on the eve of Tori’s baby shower.

Zach and Tori have posted adorable pictures of them together with Jackson shortly after his birth on Instagram, including one of the couple together with Tori holding tiny Jackson and another where Tori is kissing him on the cheek.

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

My heart is so unbearably full. I've only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 15, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

At the weekend Tori also put up a photograph of Jackson dressed in a Seattle Seahawks American Football babygrow, pictured above.

She wrote: “…because it’s never too early to start ’em off right.

Yesterday she also posted a picture looking gorgeous as she showed off how quickly she is losing her baby bump following Jackson’s birth.

Tonight’s episode of Little People, Big World, titled He’ll Be Whoever He’s Meant to Be, also sees Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey — who are also expecting — coming up against a problem after finding their ideal home.

And Zach and Jeremy’s mom Amy and her new man Chris have a serious discussion about their difference in height.

Watch a clip of Zach and Tori and Jeremy and Audrey discussing their babies in a clip from last week’s show below:

Last night's #LPBW now on #TLCgo! Watch Jeremy and Audrey find out the gender of their baby! http://bit.ly/2rqgwP7 Posted by Little People, Big World on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.