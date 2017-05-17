Monsters and Critics
Mitch McConnell gets Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle makeover on VICELAND’s Desus & Mero

Desus Nice and Kid Mero, with a TMNT logo and pictures of Mitch McConnell made up as a ninja turtle

Desus Nice and Kid Mero poke fun at Senator Mitch McConnell on their VICELAND chat show

Last night on VICELAND’s Desus & Mero, the team gave the “Spiceman”, aka Sean Spicer, the night off as they poked a big stick at the heavy jowled and slow-talking senator from Kentucky, Republican Mitch McConnell.

In their hilarious segment, the senator is likened to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Desus Nice called him the fifth turtle, as Kid Mero sang the Turtle anthem, adding: “Liar in the half shell.”

They then mimicked him eating some iceberg lettuce in a slow motion resembling a turtle.

Kid Mero in front of a screen showing McConnell, as he mimmicks the way he speaks

Kid Mero has his McConnell  “turtle” impression down cold

Taking him to task for “letting Trump get away with stuff,”  Desus said: “Him and Paul Ryan have no spine.”

Mero then joked how between McConnell and (GOP House Speaker) Paul Ryan they have “half a lip”.

Desus & Mero usually save this slot of their show for press secretary Sean Spicer, who they refer to as the “Spiceman”.

It sees them go over the day’s headshaking news items that almost always circle back to what it was that president Donald Trump did that day.

But it was McConnell’s visit to Bloomberg News — to go on record asking for a cool down in the “drama” coming from the White House — that fueled last night’s show.

Also last night, the pair discussed the headline news about Trump and Russia.

Desus & Mero airs weekdays at 11pm ET on VICELAND

