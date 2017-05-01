Miss Nikki Baby wants ‘pregnant sex’ with Joseline Hernandez on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Joseline Hernandez is heavily pregnant on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta — but she’s got a dilemma on her hands, as she know Nikki Mudarris is coming to visit and will “definitely want pregnant sex”.

Miss Nikki Baby admitted getting intimate with Joseline last September after several occasions where the pair were seen getting up close and personal.

On tonight’s LHHATL, Joseline works out the gym with her trainer Jason Lobdell and tells him about Nikki’s imminent arrival and her upcoming pregnancy.

When she reveals that she plans to have a water birth, Jason asks who she’ll have in the pool with her — then jokes: “You show me $100 and I’ll get in that nasty-ass pool with you.”

She then tells him of Nikki’s impending arrival and how she thinks she’ll want “pregnant sex”.

She explains to the camera: “Nikki is coming into town tonight and she definitely wants to have pregnant sex, but I’m really not feeling it because, you know, I’ve got this big stomach, but we all know my baby’ll freak — so I guess we need to speak to her and see where her mind is at.”

This week’s episode focuses on Joseline’s preparations for her birth, with her planning a baby shower that’s totally OTT and using a simulator to experience caring for an infant — as she gets all those around her to get set for her big day…

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.