Miss Kitty gets jumped and Ted installs stripper pole on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, 113th is heading down fast with Ted at the controls as Kitty gets jumped.

Kitty tells Ceaser that she was jumped by one of the girls hired by Ted. Kitty and her got into argument before things got physical and a few of the girl’s friends joined in. Needless to say alcohol was involved and Duchess is unimpressed.

It also turns out that Ted has installed a stripper pole at the shop, much to Duchess’s disgust. She deadpans: “Ted, manager of the year.”

Ceaser says he just wanted to give Ted some freedom so he would feel like a businessman, but now it look like he’s going to have to kick some ass.

Meantime, Young Bae is not happy about a rumor that is doing the rounds and Sky has a plan to get back in Donna’s good books.

