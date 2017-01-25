Monsters and Critics

Miss Kitty gets jumped and Ted installs stripper pole on Black Ink Crew

25th January 2017 by
Kitty reports she was jumped at 113th on Black Ink Crew

Kitty reports she was jumped at 113th on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, 113th is heading down fast with Ted at the controls as Kitty gets jumped.

Kitty tells Ceaser that she was jumped by one of the girls hired by Ted. Kitty and her got into argument before things got physical and a few of the girl’s friends joined in. Needless to say alcohol was involved and Duchess is unimpressed.

Duchess is unimpressed and unsurprised

Duchess is unimpressed and unsurprised

It also turns out that Ted has installed a stripper pole at the shop, much to Duchess’s disgust. She deadpans: “Ted, manager of the year.”

Ceaser looks a bit down in the dumps

Ceaser looks a bit down in the dumps

Ceaser says he just wanted to give Ted some freedom so he would feel like a businessman, but now it look like he’s going to have to kick some ass.

MIss Kitty looks like a cat that got the cream after Ceaser agrees to take action

MIss Kitty looks like a cat that got the cream after Ceaser agrees to take action

Meantime, Young Bae is not happy about a rumor that is doing the rounds and Sky has a plan to get back in Donna’s good books.

Watch Black Ink Crew – Bianca at 8 PM on VH1.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

dont
Monsters and Critics