Minnie ‘mug shot’ drama leaves co-stars fuming on Little Women: Atlanta

Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross’s co-stars have it in for her on Little Women: Atlanta this week after the revelations about her faked pregnancy — and a newly discovered mug shot!

Minnie revealed the bombshell news that she had lied about being pregnant to Ms Juicy towards the end of last week’s episode.

And this week all hell starts to break loose when Sam reveals the mug shot news to her co-stars.

Watch the clip below as tells them as they all sit around the table: “I’ve heard and seen some things.”

Andrea Salinas says: “I can’t believe she lied again.”

Twin sister Amanda adds: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me!”

And Ms Juicy can’t quite believe that Minnie’s taken such a fall from grace, saying: “What happened to the new Minnie?”

Also on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta, titled The Truth Hurts, the twins talk about how they feel betrayed after Minnie’s pregnancy fibs.

And things get heated when Sam pulls up Minnie about everything she’s done.

Meanwhile, Monie’s has to have her relationship in the bug light once more when her biological dad and brother arrive again without an invitation.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.