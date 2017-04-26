Minnie goes behind Ms Juicy’s back asking Rickey Smiley about work on Little Women: Atlanta

The Little Women: Atlanta ladies volunteer at the Rickey Smiley Foundation on this week’s episode — but things turn sour when Minnie goes behind Ms. Juicy’s back and asks him for help getting into radio.

Ms Juicy, who has long been part of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, heads with the other ladies to volunteer at a senior center with the comedian’s foundation.

But she senses something is up when Minnie appears to be getting cosy with Rickey. Ms Juicy makes a speech in front of the crowd for the foundation, while Minnie receives an embrace from Rickey on stage.

Watch the clip below as Ms Juicy says: “She got to have something up her sleeve.”

It then emerges she has sounded out Rickey about getting into radio, which would be treading on Ms. Juicy’s toes. Minnie says: “All hell’s going to break loose! Woo hoo!”

Also on this week’s Little Women: Atlanta, titled Good Deed Gone Bad, Tanya Scott‘s plan to give birth naturally is put in jeopardy when her doctor warns her against it.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.