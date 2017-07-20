Alyson Hannigan has close encounter with Mind Reading on Chicken Penn & Teller: Fool Us

This week on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, a mind reading chicken gets up and personal with host Alyson Hannigan.

Alyson Hannigan has her hands full this season on the show as more and more of the aspiring magicians ask her to help the out during their acts. This week is no exception and she comes face to face and face to other bits with a mind reading chicken…where’s Buffy when you need her!

Still Alyson is pretty game and takes it all in stride, though this trick better be good or else the chickens will come home to roost!

Also on this week’s show and looking to make a good impression are Jonathan Burns, Jo De Rijck, David Caserta and Jimmy Ichihana.

Tune in to see who impresses Penn a& Teller the most.

Every magician needs a great host! Watch Alyson Hannigan on Penn & Teller: Fool Us TONIGHT at 8/7c. Posted by Penn and Teller: Fool Us on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Penn & Teller: Fool Us airs on Thursdays at 8:00 PM on CW.