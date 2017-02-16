Milo Yiannopoulos booking sees Jeremy Scahill cancel appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher

Journalist Jeremy Scahill has cancelled his appearance on this week’s Real Time With Bill Maher in protest at the booking of right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Blogger-turned-Breitbart-News-editor Yiannopoulos is set to top the show with a one-on-one chat with Maher this Friday.

But last night Scahill, the founding editor of The Intercept news website, used Twitter to pull out of the show because of the British provocateur’s appearance.

A recent speaking engagement by Yiannopoulos at Berkeley University was cancelled because it caused a riot.

Scahill, a frequent Real Time guest, was set to be a panelist on this Friday’s episode, before explaining why he was pulling out in the tweet below.

Why I will not appear this week on Real Time with Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/SOoE3udrDr — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) February 15, 2017

In short, Scahill’s argument is that Yiannopoulos is being given a major platform for “his racist, anti-immigrant campaign”.

The line-up for Maher will see Yiannopoulos as the top-of-show interview guest, with Leah Remini as the mid-show interview guest.

The panel will include Georgia Rep. Jack Kingston, one of braver GOP politicians who frequently goes on the show, and comedian Larry Wilmore.

International terrorism expert Malcolm Nance has now taken Jeremy Scahill’s slot.