Million Dollar Matchmaker Season 2 to feature Laura Govan and Claudia Jordan

Million Dollar Matchmaker is back for Season 2 — with a star-studded list of celebrities looking for love, including Laura Govan and Claudia Jordan.

After a hugely successful first season last year, love queen Patti Stanger is bringing back her tough approach to try and finding millionaires love.

The premiere features Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise stars Daniel Maguire — who Patti describes as an “egomaniac” — and Vinny Ventiera.

A string of other television stars are also set to feature. They include Basketball Wives beauty Govan and Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Jordan and Kelly Bensimon.

Courtney Stodden and former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico also get the Patti Stanger treatment, along with some less familiar — but equally as rich — faces.

The love school this season takes place in an exclusive wing of Bel Air’s Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles.

Each celebrity takes part in a five-day crash-course as Patti tries to help them find love that will “last a lifetime”.

Helping out Patti is Senior Matchmaker Candace Smith and author and relationship expert Maxwell Billieon, author of The Six Virtues of the New Man.

Watch the trailer for Million Dollar Matchmaker Season 2 below:

Million Dollar Matchmaker Season 2 airs Fridays at 10/9c on WE tv.