Milla and Charity revisited on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Tonight on TLC’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, we revisit the weight-loss journey of two women — Charity Pierce and Milla Clark.

Charity, 40, was one of the biggest women ever featured on the My 600-lb Life series.

When we met her she was trying to lose enough weight to qualify for gastric bypass surgery with Texas weight-loss expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

She also wanted to marry her twenty-something-year-old boyfriend, Tony Sauer.

But her body was a shocking sight as she developed lymphedema, a condition that caused extreme swelling in her left leg and hip, and something she went on record as saying affected her sex life.

Charity managed to start losing weight on Dr. Nowzaradan’s plan and underwent three gastric bypass surgeries, but now her daughter Charly has developed a food addiction and started gaining.

Growing up, Charity had terrible esteem issues and struggled with weight problems, eating in secret.

In her first 600-lb appearance, she said: “I had an unhappy family life as a child and eating was the only thing I had any control over — I used to sneak junk food into the house and hide the wrappers.”

Her daily intake as a teen was calorifically staggering — cake for breakfast, pizza or tacos from a fast food restaurant for lunch, rich stews for dinner and before bed she would eat ice-cream and more cake.

Can Charity turn her daughter Charly toward a healthy lifestyle while struggling to lose weight and eventually get skin removal surgeries, or will their relationship falter?

Also tonight we revisit Milla Clark, who we first met in 2016 when she had terrible lymphedema issues. Yet she has since lost significant weight and luckily has qualified for gastric surgery.

However, there’s a problem. Her husband Elroy is in hospital and she’s left to tend to the children, up-ending her focus in her efforts to stand and start walking.

Calamity strikes her family as Elroy passes away, and Milla is once again confined to bed.

Will this tragedy set her back or will her kids help Milla to fight for her life?

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.