Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s brother Marc breaks down on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s brother Marc Sorrentino cracks on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition tonight — during an emotional exercise which brings up dark traumas from the past.

Marc can’t take it as he and his two brothers take part in the exercise, walking off in tears with his head in his hand.

Mike’s brother Frank “Maximo” Sorrentino also spends the duration with tears in his eyes as their past is highlighted by three children who represent them as kids.

The youngsters are brought out one by one by the show’s Dr. Ish and Dr. V, and then speak in character as the brothers about their future selves.

The exercise sees the boy playing Mike make reference to his past painkiller addiction.

The one playing Frank Jr., Mike’s older brother, then talks about how his brothers pick on him a lot, and makes reference to his coming out as gay.

When the conversation turns to abuse, and “holding down the fort”, Marc’s emotions become too much and he walks out.

Tonight’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family edition also sees Kendra Wilkinson continuing to feel unloved by her mom Patti, while Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra comes back after two days away.

Watch Marc break down in the clip below.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.