Mike Snyder’s wife shoots him and buries his body with backhoe on American Monster

This week American Monster examines the disappearance and murder of Mike Snyder, who’s killer was very close to home indeed.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2002 and 43-year-old Mike Snyder has a good job and has married, despite having to battle multiple sclerosis.

However, he suddenly disappears and his wife Ellen Snyder tells investigators that he was abusive, possibly gay and that he is still alive.

This does not fit well with his friends or family but the cops turn up no leads.

Eight years later and Ellen’s son from previous marriage tells a friend about what really happened. This leads the police to dig up the back garden where they unearth Mike’s body.

Turns out that his wife shot him, left his body in the house a few day and then hired a backhoe to bury him in the back garden of the house he built.

Ellen claimed it was in self-defence after Mike threatened to kill her during an argument.

Eventually she struck a controversial plea deal and was sentenced to just 11 years.

American Monster airs Sundays at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.