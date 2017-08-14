Michael Vick gets booty ban from wife over Kaepernick ‘hair-cut’ remarks on Baller Wives premiere

Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa bans him from sex for a week on tonight’s premiere of VH1’s new series Baller Wives — over his comments saying Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair if he wanted to return to the NFL.

The episode sees former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Vick get a telling off from Kijafa at their plush Miami home after she reveals she was attacked on social media following his remarks.

Vick issued an apology after his comments back in July, where he said that unsigned former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick — who famously went down on one knee during national anthems last year — should get his hair cut if he wanted to improve his job prospects.

His comments sparked a backlash over claims they could be regarded as racially insensitive. On the Baller Wives premiere Vick says that he made a mistake by making the comments and that he didn’t mean to connect them to race at all.

He says in an interview: “I went on Fox Sports, I was asked about Colin Kaepernick’s situation. I didn’t look at his afro as a symbol of what he believes in, I looked at it from a style standpoint.

“You know, from the face of a franchise standpoint. And I realized that I knew I was wrong.”

Kijafa then tells him how she worries whenever he is in the news for negative reasons, and says that to teach him a lesson she will ban him from sex for a week.

She says: “You know what you’re going to be a banned from this week? Banned from the booty.”

Baller Wives airs Mondays at 10/9c on VH1.