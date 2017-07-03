Michael Days was murdered in front of his kids, Murder Calls investigates

This week Murder Calls examines the murder of father Michael Days who was shot in front of his children by a home invader.

Cleveland, Ohio, on November 24 2014 and 31-year-old Michael Days is shot in front of his kids and his girlfriend.

Police are alerted by a 911 call from a woman who explains that a mysterious man has just forced his way into their home and shot her boyfriend, before fleeing the scene.

Days was shot in the upper body and was still alive when first responders arrived at the scene, but he later died of his injuries in hospital.

Detectives soon discover that there is no emotion quite like jealousy as a motivation for murder.

The episode starts with a very disturbing recording of the actual 911 call that was made on the day.

Murder Calls airs on Mondays at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.