Meteoric rise of daredevil Evel Knievel spotlighted on Being Evel

Being Evel is a documentary profiling America’s most famous daredevils Evel Knievel and his rise to international fame.

The feature tells the remarkable story of the Butte, Montana, boy who went on to become the most famous daredevil on the planet.

What man of a certain age doesn’t remember emulating Evel’s stunts with a toy motorbike or even on a push bike. They even had a super cool toy that you cranked up to get going and then released to jump across your homemade stunts.

Evel said he was inspired to get into stunts after he saw a car daredevil show when he was just eight years old. He had a troubled time as a young adult and found it hard to keep a steady job, getting into some trouble with the law several times.

He also had a real drive to seek out dangerous activities and took part in rodeos and ski jumping. Eventually after some time playing hockey he eventually started taking part in motocross events, but this was not very lucrative and he had to sell insurance to make ends meet.

In 1966 he started his first stunt show in California but he was injured during the second show and hospitalized. This seems to have made him decide to perform a solo act.

To make his act unique he began jumping over cars and he gradually increase the number of vehicles he was jumping. Another accident actually proved of benefit as the ensuing publicity saw him reach a much wider audience.

His first national appearance was on The Joey Bishop Show and the from there he went on to perform some of the most spectacular jumps ever completed. By the early 1970s he was selling out 100,000 ticket gigs night and after night and the rest, as they say, is history.

Being Evel airs at 7:00 PM on REELZ.