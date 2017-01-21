Melfi struggles with return to Villalobos on Pit Bulls and Parolees

This week on Pit Bulls and Parolees, Melfi is back at Villalobos but the pooch is struggling to adjust back to life at the center.

After being found on the streets and taken to a shelter in Mississippi, Melfi is back with the rescue center.

However, Tia’s daughter Tania is a little bit concerned after she fails to settle over a few days. She and Earl decide to take her to the vet, just to be sure there is no underlying reason for her behaviour. They are concerned she might have picked something up on the street and her weight is also a bit suspect.

Down at Cypress Lake Animal Hospital they check her over for any heart or hormone problems. All seems good and the site of a previous surgery to remove a small tumour looks fine.

All good news, and as Tania says: “Melfi really deserves to have it easy for once.”

Watch Pit Bulls and Parolees – Going the Distance at 9 PM on Animal Planet.