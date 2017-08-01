Mel B and Heidi Klum freak out as skater spins sister round with beard on America’s Got Talent

Judges Mel B and Heidi Klum freak out on this week’s America’s Got Talent — as they struggle to watch a terrifying act which sees skating ace Billy England spin his sister Emily round using his beard.

The siblings pull off a breathtaking display which leaves the judges, including guest judge Laverne Cox, squirming in their seats.

There are several moments when Emily’s head looks as if it’s about to hit the floor, making the act almost too much to watch for the judges.

Mel B looks on terrified while Heidi Klum stares goggle-eyed at the unfolding perfomance, which the brother and sister pull off perfectly.

Stood on a tiny white circle, Billy England lifts and holds his sister Emily in a string of different poses as they spin around at high speed, all the while wearing skates.

But it becomes too much for Mel B as they reach the pinnacle of their performance, with her turning her seat around as she can’t bear to watch.

The finale sees Emily then grab Billy’s facial hair as the pair spin round with him holding just her leg and her only his beard.

Watch the incredible performance below…

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.