Medical marijuana cards for Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney on Vanderpump Rules

23rd January 2017
Vanderpump Rules

Katie and Stassi head to the marijuana clinic on Vanderpump Rules

This week on Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder get medical marijuana cards and Kristen puts on a roast for Jax.

Katie and Stassi get themselves signed up with the cards because are looking to chill out a bit more. With those sorted the next stop is to see what is on offer at the dispensary.

Katie and Stassi

Katie and Stassi give the doctor their reasons for needing medical marijuana

In addition to the usual weed there are a few products that raise their eyebrows and their interest, including a marijuana-based sexual lube!

This week also sees Kristen put on a roast for Jax, who has been under pressure from Brittany’s mom to get married.

Also on this episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval’s birthday fundraiser turns dramatic after some accusations are made and Scheana discloses something about her marriage.

Watch Vanderpump Rules – Jax’s Roast at 9pm on Bravo.

