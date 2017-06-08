Maya begs David to allow her back on Married at First Sight: Second Chances

Maya begs David to allow her back in the running on this week’s Married at First Sight: Second Chances.

She left of her own volition in week four after continually not getting on with the other ladies.

But tonight she says of her actions: “I apologize to you. I miss you. I was in a really, really rough place and I needed to step away. And I’m here to apologize for that.”

David tells her: “It broke my heart when you left. When you left, I liked you the most. I saw the brightest future with us the most.”

She replies: “I do feel like we did have a connection, we do have a connection. That’s why I’m here. I mean it kind of takes a lot of guts to come back.

“I realised that if I was feeling like this, maybe you were feeling that way too.”

She then begs for a second chance, saying: “I want to come back. ”

Maya’s reappearance leaves the other ladies giving David an ultimatum. But what will he decide to do?

This week’s Married at First Sight: Second Chances also sees Maya falling for several of her daters, but she’s left flat when one of them comes back from a long trip away without the same spark as they had before.

Married at First Sight: Second Chances airs Thursdays at 10.15/9.15c on Lifetime.