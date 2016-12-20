Matt wants a bunker in case there is a zombie apocalypse on Little People, Big World

It’s zombie apocalypse time on this week’s Little People, Big World as Matt has bunker plans.

Now that he’s recovering well, Matt is keen to get on with something fun and practical. What could be handier than a bunker for all the family.

As he says you never know when there could be a terrorist attack, an explosion or even a zombie apocalypse.

Now a budding prepper, he also points out you don’t want to be running tree in the woods. Instead you want a cosy bunker with beds, food and other supplies for all the family.

Everyone else looks about as convinced as you’d expect, but hey it beats a treehouse or a den!

Tune in to see how the trial run goes…

