Matt McGorry, Marlee Matlin and Joshua Malina on Battle of the Network Stars

It’s White House vs. Lawyers tonight on ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars — with a star-studded line-up including Matt McGorry, Marlee Matlin and Joshua Malina.

The episode sees celebrities from political and legal dramas go head-to-head in the ultimate

Former stars of The West Wing Matlin and Malina are on the White House team alongside Cornelius Smith Jr., LaMonica Garrett and Mary McCormack.

Meanwhile, How to Get Away With Murder star McGorry is representing the Lawyers alongside Elisabeth Rohm, Corbin Bernsen, Romi Dias, Catherine Bell.

The episode is the latest in Battle of the Network Stars’ 10-episode summer run where two teams from different genres and eras compete against each other in a number of athletic games.

The challenges on this week’s White House vs. Lawyers include tennis, an obstacle course, golf, swimming and kayaking, tug-of-war and a relay race.

Battle of the Network Stars is hosted by ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Joe Tessitore, with the network’s Cassidy Hubbarth and Cari Champion as sideline reporters.

The team captains are Super Bowl 50 winner DeMarcus Ware and MMA fighter turned Olympian Ronda Rousey.

Battle of the Network Stars The world is having a blast with the return of #BattleOfTheNetworkStars! Don't miss a new episode Thursday at 9|8c on ABC! Posted by Battle of the Network Stars on Monday, July 10, 2017

Battle of the Network Stars airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.