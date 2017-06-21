Matt injured in explosion as Ami battles illness in new Alaskan Bush People season

The Brown family face their toughest battles yet on the new season of Alaskan Bush People — as mom Ami battles a grave illness and eldest son Matt is severely injured in an explosion.

The new season sees the family face their darkest hour as they must decide whether they need to leave Alaska once and for good with Ami’s health rapidly deteriorating.

Footage from the season sees her in hospital with her family around her.

In the premiere she has tests to find out what the problem is, and eldest son Matt and eldest daughter Snowbird both admit: “Nobody wants to say cancer.”

But footage from the season ahead shows some frank discussions as Ami admits they may have to close a chapter on their current life and “start a new book”.

Husband Billy says: “For years the bush has been our home but now everything has changed. My wife Ami is sick — we’re going to have to leave Alaska.”

In another scene Matt also admits: “Our lives are changing. We’re closing down and moving out.”

The family also face a touch-and-go moment this season when Matt ends up having to be evacuated and rushed to hospital by emergency responders after being badly injured in a blast.

Reports last month told how he was taken to hospital and needed nine stitches in his head after a mason jar filled with gunpowder exploded in his fridge.

Determination Doesn't Guarantee Survival Life in the bush has always depended on faith, family, and hard work. Next week is an all-new episode of Alaskan Bush People. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Thursday, June 15, 2017

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.