Matt fails lie detector test on Teen Mom OG

This week on Teen Mom OG, Amber and Matt are about to find out the truth regards how faithful he has been.

They’ve been seeing each other a few years but Amber has always had her doubt about him being loyal to her and now a lie detector session is about to come back with some results.

The news does not look good when some security arrives just as Amber arrives for the results.

The tester explains that Matt was completely cooperative during what was an extensive procedure. The first question is whether he has engaged in sexual activity with anyone other than Amber since October 2014. Matt said no and that came back as the truth on the test. The same result comes in for a question about sexual communications with other women.

However, the third question about sexual advances comes back that he lied and Amber kicks off calling him a mother******!

Also on this episode, Farrah and her mom’s partner have a fight over respect and Catelynn and Tyler have some luck with their dream house.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.