Masters vs. apprentices take on the jelly-roll technique on Forged in Fire

This week on Forged in Fire, the masters compete against their own apprentices using the jelly-roll technique.

The task this week is to make a cleaver utilizing the method, which involves taking seven to 13 layers of steel and then flattening them out into a strip.

This is later heated up and rolled into a jelly roll shape, before being welded together with pressure.

This results in some stunning patterns on the metal and is a technique often seen in Damascus steel and decorative weapons.

The finalist this week will be tasked with forging a Congolese axe known as a Nzappa Zap.

You can see demos of the jelly-roll technique by Big Dog Forge and Ed Caffrey in the YouTube videos below.

Forged in Fire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History Channel.