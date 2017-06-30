Masters of Illusion Season 4 promises to baffle and delight

Masters of Illusion is back for a fourth season and promises baffling displays of magic, spectacular feats of escape and some amazing illusions.

Each week the series invites some of the most innovative and funny performers to dazzle with their skills and slick routines.

Magician Eric Jones has been promoting the new series and says it features 36 performers from 13 different countries that highlights some of the amazing talent across the globe.

This premiere episode of the season features a comedy silhouette routine that combines some funny gags with some great visual tricks.

Performers on this week’s first episode, titled Crazy, Crazy Cards and Silly Silhouettes, include Farrell Dillon, Billy Kidd, Xavier Mortimer, Bill Cook, Joshua Jay, Jibrizy and Nathan Burton.

A second episode immediately after features Tony Chapek, Jason Bird, Jason Bishop, Leon Etienne Sos Petrosyan and Chipper Lowell.

Masters of Illusion airs on Fridays 8/7c on The CW.