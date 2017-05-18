MasterChef Junior winner is crowned from final four in season finale

The winner of MasterChef Junior tastes victory tonight — in a two-hour season finale special with Martha Stewart and Wolfgang Puck as guest judges.

It sees the final four contestants — Shayne, Jasmine, Justise and Adam — head into the episode neck and neck.

The two-hour special will then feature THREE cook-offs, including an elimination round where two of the children are sent home before a final head-to-head challenge.

Here are the three rounds:

MasterChef Junior Finale: Challenge 1

The final four take part in a dessert-themed challenge, where they have to create a chocolate molten lava cake. Victory will be sweet, so to speak. The winner could win a spot straight into the final round.

MasterChef Junior Finale: Elimination round

The elimination round will see two of the children sent home after a challenge where they have to create a dish with one of the most popular meats around. After the elimination, the final two will head into the…

MasterChef Junior Finale: Final challenge

The final challenge sees chef Wolfgang Puck and Martha Stewart join as guest-judges to help Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi decide the overall winner. In it, the final two have to cook up an entire three-course meal from scratch.

The winning chef will win a check for $100,000, and the title of MasterChef Junior.

But who has got what it takes?

Preview: The Biggest Names In Food Come Together | Season 5 Ep… Martha Stewart and Wolfgang Puck are joining the judges to decide who will receive the MasterChef Junior trophy. 🏆 Posted by MasterChef Junior on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

The two-hour MasterChef Junior finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.