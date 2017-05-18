MasterChef Junior winner is crowned from final four in season finale

The winner of MasterChef Junior tastes victory tonight — in a two-hour season finale special with Martha Stewart and Wolfgang Puck as guest judges.
It sees the final four contestants — Shayne, Jasmine, Justise and Adam — head into the episode neck and neck.
The two-hour special will then feature THREE cook-offs, including an elimination round where two of the children are sent home before a final head-to-head challenge.
Here are the three rounds:
MasterChef Junior Finale: Challenge 1
The final four take part in a dessert-themed challenge, where they have to create a chocolate molten lava cake. Victory will be sweet, so to speak. The winner could win a spot straight into the final round.
MasterChef Junior Finale: Elimination round
The elimination round will see two of the children sent home after a challenge where they have to create a dish with one of the most popular meats around. After the elimination, the final two will head into the…
MasterChef Junior Finale: Final challenge
The final challenge sees chef Wolfgang Puck and Martha Stewart join as guest-judges to help Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi decide the overall winner. In it, the final two have to cook up an entire three-course meal from scratch.
The winning chef will win a check for $100,000, and the title of MasterChef Junior.
But who has got what it takes?
Martha Stewart and Wolfgang Puck are joining the judges to decide who will receive the MasterChef Junior trophy. 🏆
Posted by MasterChef Junior on Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The two-hour MasterChef Junior finale airs tonight at 8/7c on Fox.