Master P’s son Romeo Miller sued for $500,000 on Growing Up Hip Hop

Master P’s son Romeo Miller is sued for $500,000 by an old friend on this week’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

Romeo was hit with the lawsuit by his former right-hand man Kendrick, who was embroiled in a fight at a New Orleans restaurant at the start of the season.

Cameras capture the moment Master P breaks the news to Romeo, telling him: “This dude Kendrick filed a lawsuit. He wants like $500,000.”

It comes after the vicious fight in the Growing Up Hip Hop season premiere over claims Kendrick was a snake in the grass.

This season has already seen Master P tell Romeo he needs to get his priorities straight after he chose to go and film scenes for Fox series Empire, in which he appears as Gram, rather than attend a music event for the pair’s record label.

This week’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, titled Mo Money Mo Problems, also sees Damon Dash’s son Boogie hustling to try and pay lawyers’ fees over his DUI charge.

Meanwhile, Egypt Criss gets her hands on Pep’s book and Angela Simmons and her sister Vanessa grow further apart.

Last week saw Angela break down over her relationship with her half-sister Darian.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.