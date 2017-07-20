Master P says son Romeo Miller ‘let family down’ by going on Empire – Growing Up Hip Hop clip

Master P tells his son Romeo Miller that he “let the family down” on tonight’s Growing Up Hip Hop — by choosing to take a role on the television show Empire.

Romeo appeared on the Fox series as Gram last October, but after coming home from filming Master P slams him for choosing acting over an event that was organized by the pair’s record label.

Master P, real name Percy Miller, tells him: “So you just going to walk in here like nothing ain’t happening, like it’s all good?”

He adds: “I feel like you let the family down. You had an event. It’s about being responsible. You should have been there, because this was your event — this was your idea.”

Romeo says he felt he had to make “the best decision” for himself, and that’s what he thinks he did.

He says: “I just feel that that was the best decision for me to make at that time.”

But Master P says in business you just can’t afford to make mistakes — as if he made mistakes then the whole empire would come crashing down.

He says: “When that show goes away and it’s over, what you going to do?”

The premiere then sees Master P force Romeo to go back to New Orleans to re-connect with his roots.

But the family’s empire ends up on the line after a huge fight when Romeo’s right-hand man betrays him.

