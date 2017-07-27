Master P loses it as Romeo Miller slammed with $500,000 lawsuit after fight on Growing Up Hip Hop

Master P loses it in upcoming scenes from Growing Up Hip Hop — after his son Romeo Miller gets slammed with a $500,000 lawsuit after a fight that took place in the season premiere.

Footage from the season ahead shows the hip-hop legend — real name Percy Robert Miller — revealing the legal challenge to Romeo, which follows an explosive brawl on last week’s premiere episode.

The fight came after No Limits Records founder Master P insisted Romeo go back to New Orleans to reconnect with his roots, saying he had “let the family down” by skipping a record label event to film scenes for TV show Empire.

Things kicked off after Romeo, who had earlier visited NOLA’s Calliope Projects with his father, received messages saying that his right-hand man Kendrick was a “snake” and couldn’t be trusted.

One message added: “I have recordings to prove it.”

The fight erupted when Romeo challenged Kendrick about the claims in a restaurant, and Romeo’s cousin Lil One — aka Shorty — threw a punch at Kendrick before a full-on brawl erupted between several of the men present.

Watch the clip below as Romeo gets accosted by paparazzi who grill him about trashing the New Orleans restaurant.

Master P then tells him: “This dude Kendrick…he filed a lawsuit. He wants like $500,000.”

In a separate scene, Master P is seen storming out of the house shouting to Romeo: “Guess what, he jeopardized everything that we have. I worked too hard for this s***. Somebody do something to you, I’m going to the penitentiary.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.