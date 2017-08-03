Master P fights back after No Limit empire threatened on Growing Up Hip Hop

Master P fights back on tonight’s Growing Up Hip Hop — after his No Limit empire is threatened.

Footage from the episode shows the music legend confronting son Romeo Miller’s cousin Lil One — aka Shorty — asking him: “So if I get on tour with you, you going to kill me?”

Separate footage also shows Master P — real name Percy Miller — telling Romeo: “Lil One will hurt somebody. He will shoot somebody.”

The same scene also sees him lose it after Romeo gets slammed with a $500,000 lawsuit following a fight that took place in the Growing Up Hip Hop season premiere.

It began after Romeo got a string of texts saying his right-hand man Kendrick was a “snake” and couldn’t be trusted. Lil One then threw a punch at Kendrick before a full-on brawl took place.

The lawsuit was filed by Kendrick in the aftermath of the fight.

This week’s Growing Up Hip Hop episode, titled Bad to the Throne, also sees Sandy ‘Pepa’ Denton of Salt-n-Pepa fame concerned that her housewarming party will be interrupted — by a ghost.

Meanwhile, Boogie Dash — son of Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash — reveals his inner alcohol demons following his arrest for a DUI misdemeanor.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.