Maryse accidentally sends a nude selfie to bunch of WWE Superstars on Total Divas

This week on Total Divas, the continue to bring it as they enjoy their group vacation to the Caribbean and Maryse sends a nude pic to bunch of wrestlers by accident.

Oops

Maryse takes a nude selfie and plans to send it to The Miz but instead she also sends it to a whole load of WWE royalty.

Party time as the divas hit the Caribbean but not everybody wants to stay up late

Meantime, Lana’s behaviour is starting to winds up Trinity and Renee with the resulting tension soon spilling over into a big fight and Lana threatens to call the cops!

Also on this episode, Brie wonders if she wants to have any children if the price is eating meat.

Total Divas airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on E!

