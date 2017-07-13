Married at First Sight’s Cody Knapek: I feel like joke of America

Married at First Sight’s Cody Knapek has said he feels like the “joke of America” after last week’s episode showed him admitting he and wife Danielle DeGroot had not yet had sex.

The admission caused a somewhat awkward moment after he made it in front of the other MAFS couples as they sat around the dinner table.

The comment prompted a barrage of tweets and taunts online. Cody later posted on Twitter: “Nothing like waking up and being the joke of America.”

His tweet ended with “#FML”, which stands for “f*** my life”.

Nothing like waking up and being the joke of America #FML https://t.co/4B9xzcfmhL — Cody Knapek (@Cody_MAFS) July 7, 2017

Cody also said in a separate tweet that doing the show had been the “absolute worst decision” he had ever made.

Doing Married at first sight has been then absolute worst decision I have ever made in my life #BeatDown — Cody Knapek (@Cody_MAFS) July 8, 2017

He also hit out after the death of his grandmother was used as a cliffhanger on the show.

Last week’s episode saw Cody talking to Danielle about his grief over his grandma’s passing.

He said on Twitter: “I’m really not cool with # MarriedAtFirstSight using the death of my family member as a cliff hanger.”

I'm really not cool with #MarriedAtFirstSight using the death of my family member as a cliff hanger — Cody Knapek (@Cody_MAFS) July 7, 2017

Cody has been subjected to abuse by online trolls during the airing of MAFS.

His comments come ahead of this week’s episode where he has a frank discussion with Danielle where he tells her: “I think I have stronger feelings for you than you have for me.”

Danielle says in an interview: “If that’s where we’re at then I don’t know where to go from here.”

The episode also sees Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta have a big argument where she accuses him of “screaming” at her.

Meanwhile, Sheila Downs tells Nate Duhon she is ending their marriage after the pair have yet another fight.

Married at First Sight True love means never having to share the bed… 😴 #MarriedAtFirstSight Posted by Married At First Sight on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.