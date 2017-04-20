Married at First Sight cast: Meet the Season 5 couples

Married at First Sight is back for Season 5 — with three new couples matched by the experts getting married as total strangers.

At the end of the season they’ll have to decide whether to stay married or not. Will they? Won’t they? Only time will tell.

If last season was anything to go by, we’re in for an interesting time in the coming weeks.

Married at First Sight is now airing on Lifetime rather than FYI, with Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Rachel DeAlto as the experts

Here are the cast of couples, all from Chicago, IL, taking part in Season 5:

Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek

Things didn’t get off to a good start between this pair — when Danielle leaving Cody hanging at the altar due to nerves — although they did eventually get married.

What will happen between the couple as the season progresses remains to be seen.

Cody, 26, is an entrepreneur and although he now lives in the suburbs of Chicago he’s originally from a small town.

He is 100 per cent set on committing to a relationship after seeing his own parents divorce when he was 16.

The qualities he said he’s looking for before the show started? Empathy, humor, and personality.

Danielle, 30, is a dietitian — also from Chicago, IL. She’s big on her career and unlike Cody her mum and dad are still together.

She said she wanted someone who’s funny, intelligent, sporty, and who is ready to be the man in the relationship.

She’s tried dating apps and hitting the dating scene, but with no luck.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Ashley, 30, is a restaurant manager and has been single for two years after coming out of a long-term five-year relationship. It ended when her boyfriend struggled with commitment and starting a family.

Ashley’s parents are a stellar example of how well-matched couples can survive the long-term, after being married for more than 30 years.

She said before the show aired that she wants someone who wants to start a family, and has charisma, confidence, and ambition, and also someone who is thoughtful and caring.

Anthony meanwhile is 33 and works as a sales and marketing professional. He’s originally from Detroit and has Italian roots. His longest previous relationship is three years.

His parents have been married and divorced THREE times. The first time they separated was when he was a baby, but when he was four they got back together.

The same happened in his 20s and then they got back together once again in 2010 — but again it didn’t last.

Anthony said before going on the show that he wanted someone who was funny, generous, smart and outgoing. Someone who sees the glass half full and the positive in every situation, and who wants to seize the day and make the most of life.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

Sheila, 31, works for one of Chicago’s local school districts as a director of operations. She has always lived in the city, and comes from a large family with three sisters.

Her parents’ relationship has stood the test of time — and then some, with the pair having been married for 40 years.

Sheila is a devout Christian, and said before filming started that she was looking for someone who shares her belief.

She also wants someone who wants a family but also has a passion for their career.

Nate is 26 and a business manager. Unlike Sheila, he’s not always lived in Chicago after being born in Michigan.

He has been a long-time basketball player and was given the chance to play professionally while in college, but his life took a different path.

Religion is also a big part of Nate’s life, and he is a regular church-goer.

The qualities he said he’s looking for? Intelligence, ambition and someone who wants a family.

It sounds like a good match, but you never know with this show!

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.