Marika Dominczyk: Who is actress who plays Eliza Minnick in Grey’s Anatomy?

Marika Dominczyk has been guest-starring as Dr. Eliza Minnick on Grey’s Anatomy since late last year, and is becoming a familiar face to fans.

The character of Dr. Minnick is probably Marika’s best-known role to date, but do you know what else you’ve seen her in?

Marika is a Polish actress and the daughter of Aleksandra and Miroslaw “Mirek” Domińczy, who is a leader in the Polish Solidarity movement.

But other than her parents she’s surrounded by actors in her life.

Her sister Dagmara is also an actress (and is married to actor Patrick Wilson), and in 2007 Marika married actor Scott Foley, who has had lead roles in several series including The Unit, Felicity and Scandal.

Marika got into acting at the turn of the century and her first role was in Fox series The Street. She then went on to have bigger roles in The Help, as Anna the nanny, and North Shore, as Erika.

In 2006 she starred as Lola in Heist, and started a recurring role as Tyler Altamirano on Brothers & Sisters. She first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy on the Why Try to Change Me Now episode on November 3, 2016.

Marika has also had roles on the big screen in 3 A.M., The 40-Year Old Virgin, I Hope They serve Beer in Hell, and Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife.

She lives in Brooklyn and stays active on social media. You can check out her latest pics on Instagram and her tweets on Twitter.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.