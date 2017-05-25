Mariah Carey and Snoop Dogg guest star on Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam

Tonight’s premiere episode of Jamie Foxx’s new music game show Beat Shazam has a special surprise in store for fans — as Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, MC Hammer and Odell Beckham Jr. all appear as special guests.

The new Fox series sees pairs of contestants race to identify the biggest songs of all time in a bid to win a big cash prize.

While playing they bank money, and whoever gets the most by the end of the game goes up against the Shazam app.

The app — which can rapidly identify songs whenever you hold your phone up to a beat — has been downloaded more than 1 billion times since its inception, and is used more than 20 million times every day.

If the finalists beat it then they win a massive cash prize.

Ray and Django Unchained star Foxx is the series host as well as an executive producer, and in each round he gives the teams a choice of two different music categories from things like Beyonce Hits to 80s Favorites and Country.

A song is then played and the contestants have to identify its title as quick as they can — buzzing in before the other teams.

Each round the pairing with the lowest amount of cash banked is eliminated, until there is only one team left. Then it’s humans vs. computer as they go head-to-head in a bid to Beat Shazam.

Tonight Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, MC Hammer and Odell Beckham Jr. all join the show as proceedings get under way with the first ever Beat Shazam Contest.

Watch Jamie Foxx talk about the new series in the sneak peek below…

Beat Shazam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.