Mariah and Quad friendship on life support Married to Medicine

This week on Married to Medicine, after the huge fight they had at Toya’s party Mariah and Quad’s relationship is strained.

Also on this week’s episode, the men of Married to Medicine get an eyeful at the barbershop as Quad lays on some interesting entertainment for her husband’s birthday.

The unsuspecting guys are in for a surprise as they notice some ‘fine’ looking attendants, but then one of them suddenly does the splits right in front of them and begins her erotic dance. The guy’s eyes are popping out of their sockets!

Later Toya has to face some hard truths and Lisa gets on Heavenly’s nerves.

Catch Married to Medicine – Is There Life After Prom? at 8:00 PM on BRAVO.