Margo Harshman: Who is actress who plays Delilah Fielding in NCIS?

This week on NCIS McGee and Delilah’s forthcoming wedding causes everyone to stress and Delilah ends up in hospital, but who is the actress Margo Harshman who plays her?

Margo Harshman was born March 4 1986 in San Diego, California and grew up in La Costa before moving to Orange County, where she currently lives with her parents.

Harshman has three older siblings and has been acting since the tender age of two.

One interesting fact about Harshman is that she went to a school dance with fellow actor Shia LaBeouf, this was before he started wearing paper bags over his head.

Her acting work started with appearance on adverts and small TV movies such as Recipe for Disaster and Titletown. Her big break was a role in the series Even Stevens where she played Tawny Stevens between 2000-2003.

After that she moved on to play Brooke Franklin in the series Run of the House before taking various single episode roles in the likes of Without a Trace and Grey’s Anatomy.

Harshman’s star began to rise again in 2012 when she landed roles on both the TV series Bent and as Alex Jensen on The Big Bang Theory.

The next year she took the role of Lisa in the show Betas and as Delilah Fielding in NCIS.

This year she also starred in the TV movie Love on the Vines, where she plays a character called Diana Armstrong.

