Man gets WHOLE face tattooed with Day of the Dead skull mask on TLC’s Tattoo Girls

A guy gets his entire face tattooed with a Day of the Dead skull mask on this week’s Tattoo Girls on TLC — in an ordeal which he struggles to get through.

Watch our exclusive clip below as the man called Brian turns up at Ink Ink in Springfield, Missouri, the Midwest’s only all-female Tattoo studio, with most of his head and body already covered in ink.

He then stuns the ladies when he asks them about his “strange request”, saying: “I want the rest of my face done…Day of the Dead.”

Jaws drop all round before Ink Ink owner Kelsey asks what everyone wants to know: “Soooo…why are you wanting to get your whole face tattooed?”

He replies completely deadpan: “Because it’s empty skin. It has to be covered.”

Lead tattoo artist Megan says: “But your face is adorable! Why do want to cover it?”

He replies: “I think it’ll look better with it.”

Kelsey then says what we’re all thinking as she tells viewers: “This guy already has tattoos around his face. Why cover up the rest of it?

“He’ll have to go to Thanksgiving dinner, he’ll have to hold a door open for an old lady at the grocery store…with his face tattooed.”

And it’s not only what he’ll look like that makes the ladies uncomfortable. Megan says: “F*** me, that would hurt so bad. Why are you doing this to yourself?”

Megan adds: “I cannot believe that this guy wants his entire face tattooed. That’s like having a mask glued to your face for the rest of your life.”

Almost the entire rest of Brian’s body is already covered in tattoos. When new girl Liz asks what other blank space he has left, he says: “My armpits and parts of my legs.”

Tune in tonight to see the result, as Brian struggles to make it through the ordeal…

Tattoo Girls airs Tuesdays at on TLC.