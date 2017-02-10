Mama June: From Not to Hot promises ‘most shocking transformation in reality TV history’

One of the biggest challenges in reality TV makeover history is about to go down at WE tv.

The mother of Toddlers & Tiaras’ Honey Boo Boo, Mama June, is getting, dare we say, thin?

The felonious check-kiting paramour of Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson took American cuisine to new lows by promoting ketchup as “sketti sauce”.

But now she’s undergoing a total transformation — not on her own volition of course.

Mama June is having bypass surgery for WE tv’s new show Mama June: From Not To Hot, and is being drilled by a personal trainer so hard that she has nothing to lose but the excess fat which she’s carried her whole life.

By the looks of things it took a village of makeup artists, hairstylists and designers to up her overall look.

Not only that, but she’s hitting the dating scene — with mixed results.

In the past year, we have seen the impossible become possible. Why not a hot Mama June?

You are all on notice to prepare for this transformative event.

In the clip below we see that her overweight children tell her in this exclusive clip, that she does not need the surgery. But she will go through with it as the kids watch their mom melt away in front of their eyes and perhaps Mama June gets some food religion, after all.

WE tv’s Mama June: From Not To Hot premieres on February 24 at 10pm ET/PT.