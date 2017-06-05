Malaysia Pargo brands Bonnie-Jill Laflin a ‘minion’ on Basketball Wives

Malaysia Pargo has branded Bonnie-Jill Laflin a “minion” for some of her co-stars on Basketball Wives, telling her: “Go back to your masters and tell them I said ‘f*** off’.”

Malaysia made the comments after having an argument with Bonnie-Jill about Brandi Maxiell unexpectedly showing up to Evelyn Lozada’s IVF party in Palm Springs.

Bonnie-Jill is evidently on the side of Evelyn, Shaunie O’Neal and Tami Roman, who didn’t appreciate Brandi turning up — with her arrival resulting in them all leaving dinner.

Bonnie-Jill says on this week’s episode: “Getting to know the ladies and becoming pretty good friends with Shaunie, Evelyn and Tammie, I really understand their side.

“Palm Springs was celebrating Evelyn, and Malaysia still had Brandi come and ambush the party.”

But Malaysia says Bonnie-Jill is just a “minion” for the other ladies, and thinks she’s got in with the “in” crowd.

She says of Bonnie-Jill: “She feels like she got in with the ‘in’ crowd, and she has the audacity to come for Malaysia Pargo? Child, please. Sit back, minion. Go back to your masters and tell them I said ‘f*** off.”

Malaysia also doesn’t take kindly to a suggestion that she might have been a “plus one” to the event in Palm Springs.

Pointing to her face, she says: “Does this look like the face of a ‘plus one’? It doesn’t.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.